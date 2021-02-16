The fire at the Lindhurst Moose Lodge in Olivehurst on Saturday is suspected to have started because of an equipment or electrical malfunction, according to Olivehurst Fire Department Captain Alan Murray.
Murray said the malfunction did not include PGE equipment and that the fire originated from an area in front of the women’s restroom. Lodge staff reported the fire shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Olivehurst Fire Department responded with three engines. The Linda Fire Department provided an additional engine to assist.
Murray said there were a total of 15 personnel at the scene.
“With the quick reporting of the fire combined with the fast response of the initial engines, we were able to confine the spread of the fire to the point of origin,” Murray said in an email. “The rest of the structure sustained heavy heat and smoke damage throughout.”
The structure sustained approximately $100,000-$120,000 worth of damage, according to Murray.
The lodge administrator Larry St. Louis was the only occupant in the building when the fire started and nobody was injured.