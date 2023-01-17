In an effort to finance various facilities and improvements to existing facilities projects within the district, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will vote tonight on the possibility of a future general obligation bond election.
Funding facilities and various improvements aligns with the district’s educational mission to provide modern school infrastructure and learning tools that engage both students and faculty, officials said.
According to a district staff report, general obligation bond elections with a 55% approval requirement may only be called during certain election dates. The next available opportunity for Marysville Joint Unified to conduct a bond election would be in 2024. However, preparatory actions to call for a bond election would take time for the board to consider.
This includes studying the needs for each facility, polling the views of district voters and engaging a facilities committee to review a possible bond measure, the staff report said.
During tonight’s board meeting, the board will hold a vote to declare the intention of calling for a bond election, which would authorize necessary actions to prepare and review a bond measure. These actions would include forming a bond review committee to provide input regarding proposed financed facilities and other related matters as well as authorizing the polling of voters within the district to better understand their views on a proposed bond measure.
According to a resolution stating intent to call the bond election, a bond measure review committee consisting of district staff and community members shall be tasked with providing written recommendations to the school board concerning proposed facilities projects that would be included in the bond measure.
Superintendent Fal Asrani and other staff members would also be given authorization to recommend consultants who would assist the district in its bond measure planning and consideration efforts, according to the resolution.
A similar effort to pass a bond measure for facility improvements was made with Measure J during the 2018 general election, which would have allowed Marysville Joint Unified to issue $74 million in bonds to carry out a list of facilities projects across the district. Despite 51% of voters being in favor of Measure J, state law requires a 55% supermajority vote in order to pass district bonds.
According to the staff report, it is recommended that the board approve the resolution stating the district’s intent to call for a general obligation bond election. A vote will be held during tonight’s board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Marysville Joint Unified School District office, located at 1919 B St. in Marysville.