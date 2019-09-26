Nevada County officials have identified a Nevada City property as the possible source of last weekend’s water discoloration in the South Yuba River and Englebright Lake that caused health experts to issue a no swim advisory while testing was conducted.
The property in the 13000 block of Kilham Mine Road was found during a flyover with the California Highway Patrol. County officials, along with the Department of Fish and Wildlife and California State Water Resources Control Board, contacted the property owner on Tuesday.
“We take this incident very seriously and we will continue to work with county authorities to determine what happened and what the impacts were to water quality in the area,” said Andrew Altevogt, assistant executive officer of the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, in a prepared statement. “Once we’ve gathered the facts, we will determine the appropriate enforcement action to take.”
The owner of the property has been cooperating with officials, and the county’s Environmental Health team has taken soil and water samples from the property to help complete its investigation. They will also continue to sample water from the river over the weekend to make sure it is safe for recreational use.
“We are grateful for the county’s rapid response to our report of the plume on Friday afternoon. Our history of mining makes our watershed especially vulnerable,” said Melinda Booth, executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League. “It’s when, not if, a catastrophic event will occur unless we take needed action and continue restoring our watershed.”
The Nevada City property reportedly had numerous code violations that the county is working with the property owner to bring into compliance.
The water discoloration was first noticed on Sept. 20 between the town of Washington and Englebright Lake. Preliminary testing of the water showed high levels of E. coli in the water, prompting health officials to issue a no swim advisory.
The no swim advisory was lifted on Tuesday after water samples showed that the water was safe for recreational use.
While most of the concerns revolved around the river on the Nevada County side, the middle Yuba River in Yuba County also saw some similar discoloration over the weekend. The issue was first seen on Sept. 21 but by the time health officials went up to test the water the next morning, the discoloration was gone. Officials said cloudbursts likely caused sediment to flow into the river.