Motorists are advised to prepare for travel delays on State Highway 20 west of Yuba City due to around-the-clock, one-way traffic control, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Construction crews are scheduled to conduct one-way traffic control between Acacia Avenue and Humphrey Road through 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion in the area.
According to the press release, the lane restrictions will allow crews to realign the roadway to connect to a newly constructed bridge spanning Wadsworth Canal.
The highway work is part of a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair Accountability Act of 2017, to restore 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.
