It might not be as busy as the day after Thanksgiving, but it gets pretty busy for retailers on the day after Christmas – including local shops. Store clerks were hustling to keep up with the traffic; and many noted that this was a busy shopping season.
Heres an overview of what was happening Thursday at some local stores:
– Downtown Yuba City business Don’s Shoes was swamped with customers the cay after Christmas. And training manager Bryce Barrow said it was a really big season.
Barrow said when he looks at sales for the whole company, their store in particular did well.
“It is definitely busier today,” said Barrow. “I was looking for more exchanges than actual buys.”
He said the most popular shoes sold were Ugg boots and Birkenstocks. For the coming year Don’s Shoe is planning on keeping 90% their stock, but there will be an increase of slip resistant shoes.
The locally-owned, family shop recently sold to another company.
– Just down the street from Don’s, Gaiser Pets wasn’t as busy Thursday.
“We actually did pretty good (this holiday season),” said Courtney Fitzsimmons, cashier.
In order to compete with other retailers and online shopping, Gaiser Pets tries to keep their prices as low as they can, Fitzsimmons said. This holiday season birds, fishtanks and guinea pigs sold well. They hadn’t yet had any returns.
– Another downtown shop, Quality Consignments, was busy with customers shopping for second hand belongings.
Cashier Elma Gomez, who has worked there since she was 17, said it felt like they did better than last year.
“The trend going is bomber jackets and named brand items.” said Gomez.
To continue to bring in more customers, Gomez said, they’ve established a routine: relevant window displays and sales throughout the month.
– The Yuba Sutter Mall was a busy place, post-Christmas.
“Our sales are amazing,” said Laura Dominguis, cashier supervisor of JCPenney. “(JCPenney) is becoming the place it used to be.”
JCPenney recently was under new management and since then it has been a lot more customer-oriented, said Dominguis. This year there have been less in returns and more purchases.
She said JCPenney is gearing towards becoming more trendy. She’s seen a rise in young adult shoppers.
“Next year is going to be more youthful, more social media and more with the times.”
– Another Mall store, GameStop, had plenty to offer consumers.
“Every time we have sales it’s packed,” said Cameron Jones, GameStop general associate.
Jones said they did great this holiday season. The store offered a Play Station 4 bundle that went for $250 and included three games – “Last of Us,” “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “God of War.”
Trends among video games are changing, Jones noted. The biggest trend is free-to-play video games and the purchase of PlayStation and Xbox gift cards for premium games.
Free-to-play video games are games like “Fortnite.” They can be found through app stores, such as, PlayStation Network or the Microsoft Store.
– Multiple business owners on D Street felt the annual holiday shopping season went fairly well, even better than in previous seasons. Sales were up at a few of the spots along the main business street in downtown Marysville.
Joe Smith, owner at Downtown Shoe Repair, said holiday sales were up about 15 percent from last year, due in part to top sellers like leather belts and shoe shine kits.
He said he even came across a few new customers in the downtown business community looking for holiday deals and gifts.
As a way to attract new business, Smith flips his sign upside down in the front window of his store.
Front windows are the primary attraction for any business downtown, Smith said. He also leaves the lights on in the lower section of his business as a way to try and grab someone’s attention.
“There was definitely more foot and car traffic this year,” Smith said. “A lot of lookie-loos.”
– Marjorie Lynne, owner at D Street Vintage, was very pleased with Christmas sales this year.
Lynne said D Street was promoted better than in previous seasons, resulting in new shoppers to the area.
“We had positive feedback and a lot of people from Yuba City this year,” Lynne said.
She said bargain hunting was a valuable tool along D Street.
– Not every D Street business found success this season.
My Boutique co-owner Eduardo Siqueiros said the Christmas season was a letdown, due in part to low volume sales in December and zero in November.
Siqueiros, experiencing his first holiday shopping season, said he plans to continue in holiday mode through the end of the year to try and make up some sales and keep the store going.
“To me it was disappointing,” said Siqueiros, on the Christmas season.
Siqueiros did not rule out an outright closing or relocation as a possibility following the end of his lease in April.
Parking is perhaps the largest issue, Siqueiros said. He constantly gets reminded from patrons – especially the elderly – that there are not enough spots in front of his business to accommodate folks looking to shop at My Boutique.
Siqueiros said the annual Marysville Christmas Parade – usually a boost for many businesses – did not have the desired effect this year.
The wet weather was a deterrent, Siqueiros said, but primarily it was the lack of any outside vendors, he said.
“There were people willing to stay but there was nothing to do so everybody split,” Siqueiros said.
He said he hopes the city rethinks the parade setup to make it more inviting to the public and in turn helpful to local businesses.