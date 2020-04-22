WASHINGTON – If Jack Bainbridge couldn’t get his prescriptions through the mail, the 70-year-old Army veteran would have to make a 90-mile round trip to the VA Medical Center in Kansas City.
Instead, the retired union laborer who lives outside of Odessa, Mo., can walk outside his door, cross the road to his mailbox and be sure that the mail carrier he’s known for years will have already dropped off his blood thinners and other medication.
The U.S. Postal Service, which traces its origins to Benjamin Franklin, remains a lifeline for millions who count on getting medication and other necessities through the mail.
But the independent agency, which depends on postage for its revenue, is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by a combination of forces: a global pandemic that has drastically reduced revenues, a 2006 law that required the USPS to prepay billions for retiree health benefits and a president hostile to bailing it out.
The prospect of a depleted, or even defunct, postal service is unthinkable to Bainbridge.
“Let’s say they cut down on days of service, what happens when you run out of medication and the medication doesn’t show up?” he asked. “That could be the difference between life and death. ... To have to go somewhere to pick up your scripts, it’s costly and it’s inconvenient.
“Rural Missouri really depends on the Postal Service.”
If Congress does not figure out a solution soon, it could cause even more hardship for populations already battered by COVID-19, including small businesses, seniors and economically disadvantaged communities.
Deborah Arnold, a 72-year-old retired teacher who lives in Lee’s Summit, said she began receiving prescriptions through the mail to cut down on potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Two of them are eye drops that prevent the worsening of my glaucoma and possible blindness, so not going to stop those!” she said in an email. “Without USPS I’ll be forced to weigh vision vs illness (possibly leading to death). Not a very acceptable choice!”
The Postal Service delivered 1.2 billion prescriptions in 2019, including close to 100% of the prescriptions from the VA, according to the American Postal Workers Union.
Bob Ritzinger, an 81-year-old Navy Veteran who lives in Higginsville, Missouri, receives prescriptions from the VA through mail for COPD, high blood pressure, hearing loss and back problems. His wife, Janet Ritzinger, 71, said the couple picks them up from a box at their local post office.
“I can’t imagine us not having a post office here. It just scares the daylights out of me,” she said. “We don’t have to go to the city to get them (the prescriptions). He doesn’t have to pay extra... It’s such a value to a small community.”