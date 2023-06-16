PotterOtter5.jpg

A child plays in the kitchen and market station, part of the “Potter the Otter: A Healthy Adventure” pop-up exhibit which arrived at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City last weekend. Organizers said this station has been the most popular for patrons and their children.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Potter the Otter is scurrying his way across California to teach children the importance of healthy eating and physical activity. These pop-up exhibits are appearing in community venues throughout the state and the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City is among the first to host this family friendly installation. 

“Potter the Otter: A Healthy Adventure” is a temporary exhibit based on the popular children’s book series published by First 5 Santa Clara County. This hands-on, educational indoor playset was specifically designed for children between the ages of 0 and 5 and their families. 

