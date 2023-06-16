Potter the Otter is scurrying his way across California to teach children the importance of healthy eating and physical activity. These pop-up exhibits are appearing in community venues throughout the state and the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City is among the first to host this family friendly installation.
“Potter the Otter: A Healthy Adventure” is a temporary exhibit based on the popular children’s book series published by First 5 Santa Clara County. This hands-on, educational indoor playset was specifically designed for children between the ages of 0 and 5 and their families.
“The most popular station by far has been the play market and kitchen,” said Molly Bloom, the museum’s director and curator. “The swan races are definitely a tight second.”
Various play stations throughout the exhibit engage children in active play while imparting fundamental knowledge of health and fitness. Parents also gain valuable insights that might encourage them to help their children drink more water and engage in physical exercise.
Research shows that a child’s brain develops most rapidly during the first five years of their life. With this in mind, First 5 of Santa Clara County developed the Potter the Otter series to be used during this peak “window of opportunity.”
“It was advertised to us as a sort of STEAM-based experience,” explained Bloom. “STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. So there’s an added element of creativity.”
The Sutter County Museum opened this exhibit on June 10 with a celebration that organizers said brought in around 300 people. Mornings tend to be the most popular time, however patrons are welcome to visit the attraction free of charge through the remainder of its stay until July 30.
Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City and can be contacted by calling 530-822-7141. For more information, visit the museum’s website at suttercountymuseum.org.