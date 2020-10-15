Power is expected to be restored by midday today (Friday) to the estimated 1,841 Yuba County residents affected by the latest round of public safety power shutoffs.
“We hope to ... have virtually all customers restored by 10 p.m. Friday,” said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
The utility de-energized power to an estimated 54,000 customers across the state Wednesday night due to critical fire weather conditions forecast in much of Northern California that were anticipated to last through Friday.
“Last evening, we observed several weather stations report wind gusts in excess of 50 mph with peak gusts near 65 mph,” Moreno said Thursday afternoon. “Confidence remains high that this diablo event will continue with a second wave of gusty winds this evening into tomorrow morning, and Federal forecast agencies are aligned. This second period of winds will be a high risk event.”
The red flag warning issued on Wednesday by the National Weather Service due to those conditions is set to expire today at 11 a.m.
Moreno said winds are expected to diminish this morning, and all areas will return to seasonable conditions with cooler temperatures through the weekend.
“PG&E meteorology will continue to monitor conditions as the event continues to unfold,” said Moreno.
A customer resource center was established at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, for those affected by the shutoff. The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, for the duration of the shutoff event.
Resources available at the center include snacks and water, air conditioning, mobile and small medical device charging stations, ice, ADA-accessible restrooms and washing stations, indoor seating and Wi-Fi.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.