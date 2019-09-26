Power was restored by 7 p.m. Wednesday to the remaining 536 Yuba County residents impacted by the second of two Pacific Gas and Electric Company power shutoffs.
PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said the shutoff, initiated around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, was due to forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather posing a potential fire risk in the Yuba County foothills.
“Once the weather subsided Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of PG&E personnel and aerial resources responded for inspections, repairs and restoration,” according to a Thursday news release. “PG&E crews visually inspected approximately 2,785 miles of power lines to ensure they were free from damage and safe to energize.”
Moreno said crews found a few cases of damage to de-energized equipment caused by the weather. They were able to make the necessary repairs and restore power to all customers affected less than 24 hours after the dry and windy weather had passed.
An estimated 3,800 residents in the Yuba County foothills were without power for some time.
Officials from Yuba County said that, overall, the PG&E power shutoffs ran pretty smoothly. They reported that PG&E quickly reacted to concerns about the lack of a community resource center in the area and opened the Alcouffe Center in Oregon House the morning after the first shutoff to accommodate local residents.
PG&E has since closed all community resource centers.
Moreno said that a detailed report of the recent shutoff events will be released in the coming weeks and will be available to the public.
“Since it seems planned shutoffs are here to stay for now, we hope residents will take their experiences to determine how to be better prepared next time, whether it’s ensuring plenty of water for animals or securing potable water,” said officials from Yuba County.
Yuba County offers tips on personal preparedness and updates on ongoing emergencies on their website, www.BePreparedYuba.org.
Sierra Littlefield, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the weather system moving into the Yuba-Sutter area today is showing no major signs of red flag weather. Unlike last week, Littlefield said, the weather is expected to cool down quite a bit.
“The Delta breeze will be moving in on Friday, dropping temperatures down to 78 degrees although it will stay mostly sunny on Friday,” said Littlefield.
There is a slight chance of showers over the weekend, especially Sunday morning, but most activity is anticipated to occur in the mountains.
Monday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with a high of just 67 degrees before temperatures rise back up to the mid 70s by Wednesday, said Littlefield.