Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials reported late Saturday morning that power had been restored to all of the approximately 8,000 Yuba County customers affected by the recent shutoff.
According to the release, 100 percent of the approximately 1,800 customers who had their power shut off in Colusa County had their electrical service restored by 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The shutoff went into effect Wednesday due to forecasts of weather conditions that posed potential fire risks. PG&E reported Friday night that inspection crews had found 30 instances of weather-related damage to power lines statewide.
PG&E officials said Saturday morning they did not have information pertaining to the specific areas the damages were found in and whether they had affected the speed at which power was restored.
According to the release, PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the shutoff.