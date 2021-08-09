Approximately 1,600 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in Yuba County lost power Sunday morning, according to PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.
The residents affected were in parts of Oregon House, Loma Rica, Dobbins, Browns Valley and outer Marysville.
“Crews patrolled the circuit and began restoring power to customers in batches throughout the day,” Moreno said in an email.
On Monday morning, the final 250 customers had their power restored at around 9:30 a.m. after PG&E completed a helicopter patrol. The cause of the outage was not identified, according to Moreno.