Nearly 900 Yuba County residents could be affected by a power shutoff, it was announced late Friday night on the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. website.
"Weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service to portions of our service area," it was stated on the website. It was also stated that PG&E would attempt to contact customers who would be affected.
Late Friday afternoon, a PG&E spokesperson said that power shutoffs were not expected for this area, despite weather forecasts that included red flag warnings for parts of the region.
If there is a shutoff, it would likely go into effect between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday and could affect residents in Brownsville, Challenge, Dobbins and Forbestown.
For more information, go to: www.pge.com and look for the "Current Alerts" pop-up.