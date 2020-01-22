There have been 103 reported deaths from more than 15,000 wildfires over the last two years in California. Nearly 25,000 structures have burned in that time, according to Cal Fire.
Wildfires have become the new norm in the state, so much so that one of its largest utility companies, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, has started cutting power to customers in areas of high risk ahead of significant wind events in hopes of preventing its aging infrastructure from coming into contact with dry, overgrown vegetation.
The general consensus is that something needs to change. Local Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen introduced legislation this week for what they think will help prevent future wildfires and curb utility power shutoff events.
Gallagher said the idea is to make better use of ratepayer funds by temporarily halting the state’s renewable power mandates for investor owned utility companies like PG&E and using those funds to make improvements to utility infrastructure and fund more forest fuel reduction projects.
“Right now, PG&E is spending about $2 billion a year purchasing green power at a time when the company already gets 85 percent of its power from non-carbon emitting sources – they have solar and wind, but they also get it from hydropower and nuclear,” Gallagher said. “Why have a very green energy source but a brown grid to transmit it over? Instead, let’s shift the existing ratepayer dollars that we pay into companies like PG&E and other IOUs and use them for greening the grid, updating it and making it safer and more resilient.”
Assembly Bill 1941 would temporarily halt the state’s renewable power mandates until infrastructure and vegetation conditions have improved, with the savings from that going toward hardening projects. It would also prohibit IOUs from giving out any proposed bonuses or salary increases to executives during that time.
Assembly Bill 1942 would appropriate $330 million in the state’s cap-and-trade dollars from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to be used for forest and fire prevention programs and other projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by wildfires.
Gallagher said wildfires last year generated 45 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere, which is more than nine times the state’s combined reductions that were achieved in 2016 and 2017.
“The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office has assessed this several times and found that forest management activities, dollar for dollar, are the most cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions,” he said. “So for us, this makes complete sense. This will improve safety, help modernize the grid and is better climate policy.”
The bills were introduced on Jan. 21. Gallagher said they will first be discussed by lawmakers during committee hearings likely around early March.
Reactions
PG&E spokesperson James Noonan said the company is working hard to reduce the ever-growing threat of wildfires and recognizes its important role in supporting the state’s commitment to clean energy initiatives. He said they remain committed to continuing to help the state achieve its clean energy goals.
“While we are reviewing the legislation and have not taken a position, we do not view clean energy and wildfire mitigation as mutually exclusive,” Noonan said. “It is our responsibility and goal to provide our customers with safe, reliable and clean energy, while keeping customers’ bills as low as possible.”
Environmental groups like the South Yuba River Citizens League, which works and advocates for the health of the Yuba River Watershed, say it is clear something needs to change in the face of climate change. Executive Director Melinda Booth said she believes these bills are intended to do just that.
“While our community hasn’t yet been directly impacted by a catastrophic fire, we were impacted by six ‘PSPS’ utility shutoff events,” Booth said. “These shutoffs had a devastating impact on local businesses’ ability to stay open and resulted in significant lost revenue.”
She said it is essential that regulations, projects and programs are implemented to address the state’s new reality and to support solutions, but not at the expense of existing environmental regulations and protections.
Two proven approaches to reducing the risk of a high-severity wildfire is ecological thinning and prescribed burning. She said these sorts of activities need to be increased given the large scope of the problem, and a healthy forest would alleviate dangers to public safety and the environment.
“You can’t have a healthy watershed without a healthy forest,” Booth said. “It is our hope that the federal government, the state government, local agencies, businesses and nonprofit partners can come together across the state to improve forest health and fire resiliency statewide.”