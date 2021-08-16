Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced on Sunday that a public safety power shutoff event is possible tonight in Yuba County due to a forecasted dry, offshore wind event.
The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for much of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills and mountain areas due to expected gusty winds, dry fuels and low humidity levels that can lead to high fire weather danger with easier fire starts and the rapid spread of new or existing fires.
The fire weather watch goes into effect at 8 p.m. today and extends through Wednesday at 8 p.m. as this time period will be the most critical for these weather conditions, according to NWS.
Temperatures during this time are expected to be in the triple digits as well, with NWS forecasting highs in the Yuba-Sutter area to reach between 100-107 degrees.
Areas of smoke and haze due to area wildfires are also expected during this time, which NWS officials said could cause reduced visibility and cause unhealthy air quality.
As of Monday, airnow.com anticipated that air quality in the Yuba-Sutter area would be in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range today.
According to a release issued by the utility, the potential power shutoff event could affect approximately 39,000 customers in 16 counties, including 531 customers in Yuba County, 49 of which are medical baseline customers.
Customers who will be affected should have already received notifications via text, email or automated phone calls to inform them of the power outage.
Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential power shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.