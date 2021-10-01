According to the California Lottery, a Powerball ticket worth more than $1.3 million was sold at a convenience store in Yuba City.
The ticket matches five of the six numbers in the recent Powerball drawing, just missing the full jackpot of $570 million. The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32 with the Powerball number being 11.
The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1605 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
Besides the lucky winner being eligible to receive $1,361,359 from the ticket, the store is eligible to receive a bonus of $6,806 for selling the winning ticket.