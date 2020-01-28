MIAMI – A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck 86 miles northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon, sending seismic energy that could be felt throughout the northern Caribbean and as far as coastal Florida. The earthquake and ensuing aftershocks opened sinkholes on the Cayman Islands and swayed buildings from Jamaica to downtown Miami.
Construction workers in Kingston kept laboring on a rooftop and schoolchildren took shelter under their desks as the ground shook. Mirrors vibrated in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, where residents reported feeling such tremors for the first time in their lives. A man in the Bahamas thought he was having a heart attack. Hanging lamps in Miami skyscrapers swayed, leading some confused office workers to believe their lunches may have made them ill. Government offices closed early.
As of Tuesday evening, there were no reports of loss of life from the earthquake.
At 2:10 p.m. EST, a strong earthquake struck about six miles beneath the surface in the open water between Jamaica and Cuba with more force than the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, a quake that occurred only 15 miles away from Port-au-Prince and left an estimated 316,000 dead. On Tuesday, residents of southern Haiti reported feeling tremors.
Tuesday’s earthquake struck along the border between the Caribbean and North American tectonic plates, a crack that stretches from Hispaniola to Guatemala. One scientist explained that both plates, massive slices of the earth’s surface, scraped each other as they moved in opposite directions.
“It’s a slip plate fault like the San Andreas,” said Grenville Draper, an earth sciences professor at Florida International University. “North America moves a bit west and the Caribbean to the east.”
All three of the Cayman Islands experienced the effects of the initial earthquake, which occurred 80 miles northeast of George Town, the capital. Though no injuries were reported as of Tuesday evening, multiple aftershocks kept residents and government officials on high alert late Tuesday. A Red Cross shelter opened on Huldah Avenue in George Town, and drivers were advised to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Several of the aftershocks occurred within 50 miles of Grand Cayman, whose residents felt the impact of five tremors through the afternoon. The most powerful of them registered a 6.1 magnitude about 35 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, just before 5 p.m. Officials said a damage assessment is underway, but there have been only a few reports of structural damage to buildings. Late Tuesday, one Miami Herald reader reported some damage to roads, water lines and some properties.
A government spokeswoman confirmed that several sinkholes opened, and that emergency operations personnel would be working through the night to assess damage and monitor road safety.
“The possibility of aftershocks remains and members of the public are advised to stay vigilant and stay tuned to official sources of information including the Hazard Management website, Facebook and Twitter pages,” Suzette Ebanks, a government spokeswoman said in an email.
In Cuba, people across the island reported feeling the quake, even in Havana. Enrique Arango Arias, the head of the Cuban National Seismological Service, told el Nuevo Herald that tremors were felt more strongly in Santiago de Cuba and other eastern provinces. There were no reports of injuries or major structural damage, save for some cracked walls.
“The alarm is constantly sounding warning that there is a new earthquake,” Arango said. “There is no major material damage, only some cracks in homes in the municipalities closest to the epicenter such as Niquero and Pilon.”
Mercedes Ferrera, a volunteer at the Archdiocese of Santiago de Cuba, said the tremor was stronger than what she had felt in the past.
“It was very strong, and people here are sensitive about this issue,” she said over the phone from Santiago de Cuba, the island nation’s second largest city. She said she noticed this one was “too long” because she had time to run down two flights of stairs from her office at the archdiocese to the street while the earth was still shaking.