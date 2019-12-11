A Yuba City woman accused of hitting 13-year-old Alec Flores with her car as the teenager was walking to school on the morning of Oct. 7 resulting in his death will return to Sutter County Superior Court in March 2020 for a preliminary hearing.
Constance Addison, 36, is facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in death, and child endangerment.
Addison was driving her own children to school and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal collision.
She allegedly fled the scene and was arrested later that day at her residence on Gurdas Court in Yuba City. On Oct. 8, she posted $100,000 bail and has been out of custody ever since.
During a hearing on Wednesday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s office asked Judge Laura Davis to add a condition to Addison’s release that she not purchase or consume any alcohol or go to an establishment where alcohol is the primary item for sale. Davis agreed and added it to Addison’s list of conditions, which also include a suspension of her driver’s license and requirement that she wear an alcohol-monitoring device.
Family and friends of Flores were present in a packed courtroom on Wednesday.
Addison’s next court date is schedule for March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse.
The preliminary hearing will take place on March 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. At that hearing, it will be determined whether there is enough evidence for the the case to go to a jury trial.