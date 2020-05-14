An Olivehurst man accused of attempted murder and arson had a preliminary hearing scheduled at his arraignment in Yuba County Superior Court on Thursday.
Djay L. Joel, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, arson and criminal threats. On Sunday Joel allegedly set fire to a bed inside a home where a woman was lying during a domestic dispute, according to records.
Joel was present via video conference for his arraignment Thursday, where his attorney Brian Davis entered not guilty pleas for all charges on Joel’s behalf. Joel refused Tuesday to appear in court via video conference for his arraignment.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter authorized a criminal protective order for the victim in the case, at the request of the District Attorney’s office.
Joel is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on May 29 at 9 a.m., to decide if there’s enough evidence to proceed to a jury trial. Joel remains in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.