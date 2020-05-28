A Yuba City man charged with attempted murder and domestic violence will have his preliminary hearing today (Friday) in Sutter County Superior Court.
Victor Esquivel, 36, has been in custody since November 2019 after allegedly shooting a man at a Yuba City restaurant and fleeing the scene.
On Nov. 8, Esquivel followed a woman he was allegedly being abusive toward into a restaurant on Percy Avenue.
Yuba City resident Elias Garibay stepped between the woman and Esquivel.
Esquivel then allegedly shot Garibay in the head. Esquivel and Garibay are believed to have been in an argument earlier in the day of the incident, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Esquivel was located in Los Angeles County the next day and was extradited back to Sutter County and was booked into Sutter County Jail on $2 million bail. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center and underwent multiple surgeries.
At 9 a.m. today, the preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case against Esquivel to go to trial.
Judge David Ashby will rule on each charge filed against Esquivel.