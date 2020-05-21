A homeless man will have his preliminary hearing today (Friday) in Sutter County Superior Court to determine if he will be tried for the attempted murder of two other homeless men.
Mark Silveira Jr., 34, is alleged to have been stealing property from a homeless camp in the area of Putnam Avenue in Sutter County in December 2019 when the owner and his friend confronted him. Silviera shot one in the groin area and one in the buttocks, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Silveira was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and transporting a controlled substance.
He has been in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 since Dec. 3, 2019.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.