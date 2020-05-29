The preliminary hearing of a Yuba City man facing charges of attempted murder and domestic violence began Friday in Sutter County Superior Court and will be completed next week.
Victor Esquivel, 36, allegedly shot Yuba City resident Elias Garibay in the head inside a Yuba City restaurant before fleeing the scene. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical where he underwent several surgeries. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Friday that Garibay is still fighting for his life but did not provide further details out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Esquivel has been held on $2 million bail in Sutter County Jail since being arrested in November 2019.
Although the hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, other matters of the court took place first, meaning the hearing did not begin till after 11 a.m. Defense attorney Jesse Santana told the court that he expected the hearing to take at least the rest of Friday and asked Heimlich if he would rather push the hearing to another day but Heimlich said he wanted to start the hearing Friday.
Four of the prosecution’s five witnesses testified on Friday. Law enforcement personnel who spoke with witnesses at the scene of the shooting testified and described Esquivel pulling a handgun on Garibay and then hearing shots.
The hearing will resume on June 4 at 1:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge David Ashby will determine if enough evidence has been presented for the case against Esquivel to go to trial.