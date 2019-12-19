Witnesses were called to the stand and evidence was submitted as the preliminary hearing began for the case against a former Sutter County department head charged with perjury, petty theft, voter fraud, and knowingly filing false information on a weapon license.
Former director of Sutter County Development Services Danelle Stylos appeared in court Thursday alongside her attorney, Jesse Santana. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride informed Judge David Ashby that prosecution was planning to call six witnesses, but due to scheduling one witness would not be available on Thursday, meaning the hearing would have to be continued on another day.
On that day, the remaining witness will be called and the judge will then decide whether there is probable cause for the case to continue to a jury trial.
Stylos was arrested in Feb. 2017 and pleaded not guilty to three counts of voter fraud, two counts of perjury and three misdemeanors in June of 2017. She was placed on administrative leave by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors upon her arrest and in May of 2017, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
In March 2019, Santana’s request for the release of emails, voicemails, text messages or writing to and from Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper and County Counsel Jean Jordan related to an unreleased 2017-18 grand jury report was denied. Santana’s petition to the the Appellate Court said that the contents of the report would exonerate Stylos or cast doubt on her charges, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
The preliminary hearing will be continued on Jan. 31, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.