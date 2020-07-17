The preliminary hearing of a Yuba City woman charged with attempted murder was continued to next month.
Alexas Julianne Garcia, 21, is suspected of being involved in a shooting on Jan. 19, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Queens Avenue involving several vehicles. The Yuba City Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, no suspects were found but several bullet casings were in the area.
An uninvolved home in the 1500 block of Winslow Drive was struck, but no injuries were reported. Security footage of the incident showed there was an apparent gunfight between multiple parties at an apartment complex. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting. Garcia was charged with attempted murder and being a driver who authorized a passenger to shoot from a vehicle.
On Friday, her attorney, Jesse Santana, appeared on her behalf and informed the court that due to new information being provided to him by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office late Thursday he needed more time to review before proceeding with the preliminary hearing.
Judge David Ashby set the preliminary hearing for Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. Garcia remains out of custody after posting bail on Jan. 29.
William David Hailey, 29, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2019, and was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Oct. 21, 2019, Ashby sentenced Hailey to three years in state prison after Hailey pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Sept. 25, 2019.
Anthony Blanco, 23, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with attempted murder, possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He remains in Sutter County Jail on $1,077,500 bail. Blanco has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 20.
Angelo Garcia, 35, was arrested with Blanco and charged with possessing a controlled substance while armed and possessing a controlled substance for sale. Garcia posted bail on March 7, 2019, and is out of custody. His trial is scheduled to begin in Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 27.