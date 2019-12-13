The preliminary hearing of a man suspected of attempting to murder two men in Marysville was delayed due to a victim failing to appear in court after being subpoenaed.
Juan Sanchez, 28, of Olivehurst, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Friday morning with his attorney Mani Sidhu, who informed Judge Julia Scrogin that one of the two victims in the case was not in the courtroom and the hearing would have to be rescheduled. Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Mike Byrne confirmed to the court that the victim had failed to appear.
Scrogin issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set bail at $50,000, once he is taken into custody. He was one of two people, court documents said, Sanchez attempted to murder on the evening of Sept. 8. Sanchez was also charged with 21 combined special allegations and sentence enhancements related to the two counts of attempted murder.
The incident took place in the 5100 block of Tulip Road in Marysville. The victims were standing in front of their residence when Sanchez allegedly fired a handgun at them while he stood outside his vehicle.
In court on Friday, Sidhu and Byrne asked the judge to schedule a pre-hearing conference on Dec. 18, rather than rescheduling the preliminary hearing, for the purpose of determining how to proceed with the case.