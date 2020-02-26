The man accused of running over a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol officer while allegedly driving drunk had his preliminary hearing set for May 14 in Sutter County Superior Court.
Lucas J. Nelson, 21, is facing two counts of driving under the influence causing death or injury, one count of felony hit and run, and two counts of resisting arrest. The charges are related to an incident Oct. 19, 2019, that left Officer David Gordon with several serious injuries.
At around 1 a.m., Gordon and his partner were directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing when a car, allegedly driven by Nelson, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck Gordon and narrowly missed hitting his partner, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Nelson allegedly attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended by Gordon’s partner. Gordon suffered major injuries to his legs, pelvis, jaw and shoulder blade all of which required multiple surgeries. He spent four months at UC Davis Medical Center returning home on Feb. 21.
Nelson posted $50,000 bail and was released the day of the incident and has been out of custody ever since, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
On Wednesday, Nelson appeared in Sutter County Superior Court flanked by his attorneys Michael Donaldson and Donald Bartell. There will be a hearing May 13 at 1:30 p.m. to confirm that both sides are ready to proceed with the preliminary hearing.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride told the court that the prosecution would be calling at least seven witnesses during the preliminary hearing and possibly more. McBride and the defense team estimated the hearing could take a whole day.
At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing a judge will decide if there is sufficient evidence provided to take Nelson to trial.