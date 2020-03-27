A preliminary hearing was continued to June for a man charged with murdering his infant child. Eric Montejano, 22, Linda, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via video conference on Friday.
Montejano’s attorney requested a later court date to review the extensive medical records related to the case. The request was approved by Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter.
Montejano was initially arrested in December 2019 after an investigation after a baby was brought into Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with head injuries. The child eventually died because of the injuries, increasing Montejano’s charges to one count of second-degree murder.
The second-degree murder charge is in addition to Montejano’s previous charges of child abuse likely to produce great bodily injury or death and dissuading a witness from prosecuting.
Montejano remains in custody at Yuba County Jail.
He is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court for a pre-hearing conference on June 24 at 9 a.m. ahead of a preliminary hearing on June 26 at 9 a.m.