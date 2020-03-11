A Linda man charged with the murder of a Sacramento man on Thanksgiving Day last year will have his preliminary hearing in Yuba County Superior Court on Friday.
Moe Nanlap, 23, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team for murdering Curtis Hicks, 42, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. Nanlap also allegedly shot another victim who was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Nanlap was charged with first degree premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, two counts of owning a firearm as a former felon, and 42 total special allegations and sentence enhancements related to the charges.
Nanlap appeared in court on Wednesday and had his preliminary hearing confirmed for this Friday. Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis told the court that his client and the district attorney’s office had been in negotiations, but no deal had been reached. Davis said there would be only one witness called at the hearing and that it would take an hour to an hour and half to complete.
At the preliminary hearing a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence to try Nanlap on the charges he is facing.
Nanlap remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.