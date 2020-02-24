A man accused of killing an Olivehurst man in January 2019 has his preliminary hearing today in Yuba County Superior Court.
Matthew Scott Mire, 33, is charged with the murder of Jose “Juan” Lule, 33. Lule’s body was found Jan. 9, 2019, by a passerby in the 1900 block of Feather River Blvd. Lule was stabbed in the upper body and is believed to have been stabbed in a vehicle, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Mire was arrested on Jan. 10 at an Olivehurst apartment after it was reported that Mire and Lule were seen together the night before Lule was found dead and left an Olivehurst home together at 11 p.m. in Mire’s vehicle.
Investigators allege that Mire lit his own vehicle on fire and left it in the Shad Pad area near the Yuba River on North Beale Road and California Department of Justice personnel assisted in collecting evidence from the burned vehicle.
Mire’s preliminary hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court where a judge will determine whether there is probable cause to continue the case toward a possible jury trial. Mire is being held in Yuba County Jail without bail.