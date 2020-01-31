A final preliminary hearing is scheduled for a former Sutter County department head charged with felonies, including perjury, voter theft and petty theft.
Jesse Santana, the attorney for Danelle Stylos, former director of Sutter County Development Services, asked Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis to continue the preliminary hearing to Feb. 14, 2020.
Davis granted the request.
Stylos was arrested in 2017 and pleaded not guilty to three counts of voter fraud, two counts of perjury and three misdemeanors in June of 2017.
The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that a prior preliminary hearing was on Dec. 19, with five witnesses. The upcoming preliminary hearing will have one witness, who couldn’t attend the first hearing because of a scheduling conflict.
At the upcoming preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if there’s probable cause to continue the case to a jury trial.