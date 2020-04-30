A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 for a woman accused of hitting a teenager with her car, which resulted in his death.
Constance Addison, 36, Yuba City, is accused of hitting 13-year-old Alec Flores of Yuba City as he was walking to school in October 2019. She faces charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in death and child endangerment.
Based on information from toxicology reports, it was found that Addison’s blood alcohol level was .24 some three hours after the collision (the legal upper limit in California is less than half that), according to previous Appeal-Democrat reports.
She allegedly fled the scene and was arrested later that day at her residence on Gurdas Court in Yuba City.
On Oct. 8, she posted $100,000 bail and has been out of custody ever since.
Addison’s attorney, Roberto Marquez, appeared on her behalf in Sutter County Superior Court Wednesday for a pre-preliminary hearing to schedule the preliminary hearing.
Addison is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court on May 7 at 9 a.m. The hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to go to a jury trial.