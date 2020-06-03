The preliminary hearing of a man charged with attempting to murder a Yuba City man inside a restaurant will be in Sutter County Superior Court today (Thursday).
Victor Esquivel, 36, of Yuba City, is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic violence related to him allegedly shooting Elias Garibay in the head in November 2019 inside a Yuba City restaurant. Esquivel allegedly followed a woman he was being abusive toward to the restaurant where a confrontation with Garibay took place.
Garibay was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries and continues to fight for his life, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Esquivel was arrested in Southern California the day after the shooting and was extradited back to Sutter County. The preliminary hearing began on May 29, with four Yuba City police officers testifying.
The hearing will resume Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The district attorney’s office will call one more witness. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge David Ashby will determine if enough evidence has been presented for the case against Esquivel to go to trial.
Esquivel remains in Sutter County Jail on $2 million bail.