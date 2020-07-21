A former police lieutenant is scheduled to appear in a Colusa courtroom today for a preliminary hearing.
Elden Henry Tamez of Yuba City pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of grand theft and one count of embezzlement in December after an investigation found that the 19-year veteran of the Colusa Police Department allegedly took funds from the department between 2018 and 2019.
In early February, additional charges, including two counts of grand theft of a firearm, four counts of receiving stolen property and grand theft of personal property, were added after a search of his home conducted Jan. 28 uncovered multiple firearms, police-style radios, handcuffs and other miscellaneous property believed to belong to the Colusa Police Department.
According to the search warrant affidavit, investigators also found a wallet in a closet believed to have belonged to Colusa murder victim Karen Garcia, still containing identifying information.
A statement of probable cause for the search indicated that an evidence bag containing Garcia’s purse was found in Tamez’ former office at the department earlier that day.
Tamez resigned from his position with the Colusa Police Department on Oct. 17, 2019.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Department two of the Colusa County Superior Court, located at 532 Oak Street in Colusa.