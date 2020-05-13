A man accused of allegedly running over a California Highway Patrol Officer while drunk will have his preliminary hearing in Sutter County Superior Court today.
Lucas Nelson, 21, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or injury, hit and run resulting in permanent or serious injury, and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Nelson allegedly hit Officer David Gordon while Gordon and his partner were directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing. The vehicle that hit Gordon was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck Gordon and almost hit his partner, according to Appeal archives.
Nelson allegedly attempted to flee the scene, but Gordon’s partner apprehended Nelson. Gordon was released from UC Davis Medical Center after four months on Feb. 21. He suffered major injuries to his legs, pelvis, jaw and shoulder blades, which required multiple surgeries.
Nelson posted $50,000 bail and has been out of custody since the day of the incident. At a hearing Wednesday, the preliminary hearing was confirmed to take place at 9 a.m. today (Thursday). At a previous hearing, attorneys on both sides estimated the hearing could take all day and that at least seven witnesses could be called.
Judge Susan Green will determine if there is enough evidence for the case against Nelson to go to trial at the conclusion of the hearing.