A preliminary hearing will take place today (Thursday) in Sutter County Superior Court for a Yuba City woman charged with hitting a Yuba City teen with her car as he was walking to school last year resulting in his death.
Constance Addison, 36, allegedly hit Alec Flores, 13, as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019.
Addison had a blood alcohol level of .24 three hours after the incident (the legal limit in California is .08), according to Appeal archives.
Addison’s own children were in the car with her when she allegedly hit Flores.
She was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in injury, and child endangerment.
Addison allegedly fled the scene and was found later at her residence in Yuba City and was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department. She posted $100,000 bail on Oct. 8, 2019, and has been out of custody ever since.
The preliminary hearing begins at 9 a.m. At the hearing a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a jury trial.