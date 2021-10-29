An approximately four-acre prescribed burn took place on Beale Air Force Base on Friday between 12:30-4:30 p.m., according to a base news release.
The intention was to reduce hazardous and flammable fuels around Miller Dam and Upper Blackwelder Dam as well as improve rangeland by reducing invasive and noxious weed species. Prescribed burns are only done with favorable weather conditions that take into account humidity, temperature, wind speed and direction, and moisture in vegetation. Fire crews conduct small test fires before igniting the larger area to verify how effectively fuels will be consumed and make sure management objectives can be met, according to the release.
Beale works with the Feather River Air Quality Management District to minimize smoke impacts on residents. For more information about prescribed burns, call Beale public affairs at 530-634-8887.