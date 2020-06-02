A prescribed burn of approximately six acres on Beale Air Force Base – at the corner of A Street and Gavin Mandry Drive – will take place on Friday, according to a news release from the Beale Wildland Fire Support Module.
The burn is part of a study of the effects of fire on milkweed and the subsequent effect on monarch butterflies breeding.
The burn will only be started if weather conditions are favorable taking into account humidity, temperature, wind speed and direction, and moisture of vegetation. Crews will conduct small test fires before igniting the larger fire.
Smoke impacts to the community will be minimized by Beale’s air quality manager and wildland fire and fuels specialist working with air quality management districts.
Smoke will be visible in surrounding communities from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fire personnel and vehicles working in the area will be visible and motorists are reminded to slow down when passing through the area.
For questions about the planned burn, call 845-2809.