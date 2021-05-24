Local residents might’ve seen smoke coming from Beale Air Force Base on Saturday and Monday, which was the result of prescribed burns carried out by the base.
Approximately 106 acres of prescribed burning was scheduled to take place on Saturday and another approximately 245 acres was scheduled to be burned on Monday by the Beale Fire Department and Beale Wildland Fire Support Module. The intention of the prescribed burns was to reduce hazardous and flammable fuels around the base’s Heavy Shooting Range and improve rangeland by reducing invasive and noxious grass species.
Beale’s air quality manager and wildland fire and fuels specialist work with the Feather River Air Quality Management District to minimize smoke impacts to the surrounding communities. The base will only initiate burns when favorable weather conditions allow, with certain factors playing a part in the decision making process such as humidity, temperature, wind speed and direction and moisture in the vegetation. Fire crews conduct small test fires before igniting the larger area to verify how effectively vegetation will be consumed to ensure the burn and smoke management objectives can be met.