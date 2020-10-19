Representatives of Caltrans District 3 will conduct a Highway 70 presentation during tonight’s (Tuesday) Marysville City Council meeting.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Cameron Knudson and District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal will lead the presentation.
Other items on the agenda include voting on whether to amend the current city manager pay range – if passed, the city manager position would be paid an annual salary of $174,477.60.
The current compensation for the city manager position places Marysville out of the competitive pool for pay by almost $30,000 a year, according to a staff report.
The council will also vote on whether to create an ad hoc committee to assist in the recruitment of a permanent city manager. Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and councilmember Brad Hudson will be on the committee.
During a closed session, the council will evaluate the performance of interim City Manager Gene Palazzo. Former City Manager Marti Brown was fired by the council on July 24 in a 3-2 vote. For information on how to watch the meeting, visit the city’s website.