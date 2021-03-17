Prestige Assisted Living, which has a location in Marysville, is hosting a free fall-reduction webinar today for community members to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home.
The risk of falling poses a serious threat to older adults and a greater threat to adults living with dementia or other cognitive impairments – individuals living with dementia are five times more likely to fall than older adults living without a cognitive impairment.
The webinar will be hosted by licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, Adrian Cagigas, who will explain the factors that increase fall risk and provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to reduce their risk of falling, according to a press release.
Today’s 90-minute webinar begins at 1 p.m. To RSVP for the event, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.