With all that is happening in the world these days, staff members at Prestige Care in Marysville are asking community members to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to the residents of the facility this holiday season.
“With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing extra joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19,” it was stated in a release issued by the facility.
According to the release, cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork are welcome. The facility asks that all submissions have positive, handwritten messages in large, easy-to-read print. If a drawing or painting by a child is included, Prestige asks that the illustrator sign their work with their name and age.
“Prestige is taking extra precautions and will sort and disinfect all items prior to them being delivered to residents,” according to the release. “All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from family or friends of the resident.”
Due to sanitary precautions, Prestige asks that all submissions not be dated as it can take up to three days to disinfect the items.
Submissions can be sent to: Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville, 515 Harris St., Marysville, CA 95901.
Those that would like to drop off items in person may do so by first calling Prestige and a staff member will meet them at the entrance of the facility.
For more information, call 749-1786.