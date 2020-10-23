Prestige Care is hosting a free webinar Oct. 29 about understanding the symptoms of depression in seniors and how families can support those individuals.
According to a news release, the community is invited to join the webinar led by eldercare counselor Laura Vaillancourt.
The online discussion will focus on insights into identifying depression in seniors and will touch on issues experienced by those living with depression.
Vaillancourt will also share information on next steps, including how families and caregivers can support loved ones through appropriate care decisions.
Vaillancourt is the founder and owner of Eldercare Counseling and Guidance Services – a provider of eldercare consulting, counseling and care management located in Olympia, Washington. She has experience in helping elderly individuals and their families navigate their lives amid Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, according to the news release.
The Webinar will be Oct. 29 from 10-11 a.m.
To sign up for the webinar, visit www.momanddaddeservethebest.com.