Prestige Care, which oversees senior communities throughout the western United States including a Marysville location, recently announced the company will now be partnering with Waltham Clinic to support seniors seeking full-spectrum care throughout Prestige’s assisting living and memory care communities in California.
Waltham Clinic is a multi-speciality concierge health care practice focused on geriatric and dementia care.
The partnership aims to provide proactive individualized care to all Prestige residents within California via telemedicine or in-person visits. Waltham Clinic works with a wide variety of insurance carriers, including Medicare, to ensure patients are able to access affordable, timely, comprehensive care.
“At Waltham Clinic, we use a preventative approach to support residents in real-time to both medical events as well as delay or reverse cognitive and functional decline associated with aging,” said Nicole Kelleher, chief medical officer at Waltham Clinic, in a press release. “We add a high-touch layer of specialized care between the primary care physician, the facility care team and the hospital to treat common medical issues before they escalate, dramatically improving the quality of life for residents.”
Prestige has been assisting living facilities in Marysville, Oroville and Chico.
“One of the greatest goals at Prestige has always been to support our residents in living a comfortable, healthy lifestyle, which includes the convenience of high-quality, integrated health care services,” said Harold Delamarter, CEO and founding partner of Prestige Care, in a press release. “Our partnership with Waltham Clinic offers our residents another route to timely, expert medical services within the comfort of their senior living communities.”