Justin Preston, the 23-year-old Marysville resident who was arrested in January after a hit and run that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Marysville, pleaded no contest Wednesday in a Yuba County court to charges related to that tragic incident.

Scheduled to be sentenced in April, Preston pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit and run, according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. Along with the death of a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy also was injured in the incident.

