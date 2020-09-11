Shelley Priddy announced her candidacy this week for the Yuba City Unified School District Trustee, Area 1.
She said in her announcement that she moved to the Yuba-Sutter area in 1997 when her husband was stationed at Beale Air Force Base.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in English and a specialization in education from the University of Northern Colorado. In 1997 she took a teaching position at Yuba City High School. She spent many summers working for the College Board, allowing her to see how schools work across the country, she said.
“The 23 years I spent here in room 117 with my students and colleagues gave me so much that, upon retirement, I decided to give back as an advocate for all stakeholders in our school and community by seeking this office,” she said in her announcement.
She has three grown children – the youngest two finished their public education at Yuba City High School. She now has grandchildren that attend area schools.
“While in the classroom I found that, more and more, our students were being pushed to be ‘college ready’ regardless of their individual talents or desires,” she said. “Attending college is a wonderful experience, for those who want it. There are many professions out there, however, that do not require college.” She said the district has lost valuable courses – such as carpentry and welding – for students not planning on college
“When I began my career, YCUSD was the district to work for in our area,” she said. “There was mutual respect among the administration, certificated, classified, and community. Sadly, this is not always the case today.”
She said that employees are not welcome to bring issues and ideas to the administration and board and she would work to change that dynamic.