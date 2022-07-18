Tri-County Diversity is organizing a new LGBTQ+ event that is scheduled to be held in September, in order to offer community resources and support while avoiding the summer heat.
Dubbed Pride in the Park, it will be held at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Sept. 3. Vendors, food trucks and performers for an “Open Mic Talent Stage” will also be featured.
Although Pride Month is celebrated in June, the Marysville-based nonprofit has chosen to host its Pride event in September in order to connect the local LGBTQ+ community with neighboring organizers while celebrating in cooler weather conditions.
“Tri-County Diversity is excited to host Pride In The Park Festival this year engaging our community with LGBTQ+ representation and culture while providing our LGBTQ+ community members with inclusive and affirming resources and space,” said Tri-County Diversity Director Ameya Scanlon.
Organizers with Tri-County Diversity are currently accepting applications for vendors and entertainment groups looking to participate in the event. Commercial, artisan and nonprofit resource booths are encouraged to apply in order to support LGBTQ+ community members and business leaders.
Participating in the event requires a $100 application fee except for nonprofit representatives who will be charged $50. All booths, including food trucks, can qualify for a $10-$15 fee discount if the booths feature Pride decor or Pride-themed food and activities.
Organizers hope to have up to four food trucks and 20-50 vendor and resource booths.
The open mic portion of the event is a freeform performance allowing LGBTQ+ performers to showcase their talents. Because of its freeform structure, there is no fee to enter as a performer and compensation will not be included. Tri-County Diversity hopes to have a variety of entertainers including singers, dancers, comedians, poets and drag kings and queens.
LGBTQ+ affirming music will also be played in between sets throughout the event.
The event will also highlight the amount of community resources available to LGBTQ+ individuals. Registered resource and nonprofit booths will provide information surrounding physical and mental health, legal assistance, job service agencies and inclusive businesses.
Tri-County DIversity hopes to provide activities and entertainment that will be enjoyed by attendants of all ages.
“The main goal with this event is to be a safe space for all Queer people of all ages. Anyone is welcome to come as long as they are willing to help make this event safe and fun for all peoples,” Tri-County Diversity Board Member Shawntay Arroyo said.
Pride in the Park will be free and open to the public, but donations for Tri-County Diversity will be accepted at the entrance. For more information or to apply as a vendor or performer, email info@tricountydiversity.org.