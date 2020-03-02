It’s election day and the fate of several local measures and candidate races will be decided by the end of the night – though official results won’t likely be certified for another few weeks.
“I think it’s going to go very smooth,” said Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen. “I think we are well-prepared with the new system, and we spent a lot of time on training, so I’m feeling pretty confident.”
In addition to new electronic voting machines, voters will see a new voting system on their ballots. In the past, when someone went to cast a vote for a particular candidate or measure, they would be required to connect an arrow, which caused some confusion. Now, ballots will have bubbles for voters to fill in, which seems a bit more intuitive for people, Hansen said.
There are 52 polling locations throughout the area. Hansen advised that voters who plan to cast ballots at their polling location not wear any sort of candidate material to the polls as they will be turned away and asked to change their clothing before returning. Electioneering within 100 feet from a polling location’s entrance is prohibited, she said.
Voters who typically use the East Nicolaus Fire Station as their polling location are also advised to go to the Pleasant Grove Fire Department (3100 Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove), because the East Nicolaus facility sustained some damage earlier this year, said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston.
California doesn’t require voter identification at the polls. Johnston said those who haven’t registered but plan to go to a polling location to cast a provisional ballot are encouraged to know either their driver’s license number or last four digits of their social security number to help with the process.
“If they are a first-time voter and haven’t registered, I’d advise them to bring some patience with them because the lines might be long and it will take a few minutes to process their paperwork,” Johnston said.
She said those who plan to mail in their ballots today won’t need to pay for postage either as the ballot envelopes that were sent out are already postage paid, which is new this year. However, ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. today and received by Friday to be counted.
Polling locations are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hansen said election offices will start to release initial results shortly after the polls close. The first set of results will include vote by mail ballots that were received by the end of last week. The results will be updated throughout the night and days ahead as poll sites report in to their respective election office.
Johnston said election offices have 30 days (April 2) after election day to certify the results.
For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org/elections or www.yuba.org/departments/elections.