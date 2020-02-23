Yuba-Sutter election offices have been prepping their teams ahead of next weeks’ primary election.
Last week was spent training poll workers and volunteers.
Both counties said they have enough staff this year to man the 52 polling locations throughout the area.
“In training, we go through all the processes and what they might encounter during the day to process voters,” said Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston.
This week, election offices will be busy processing mail-in ballots, getting supplies out to precincts and helping customers at the counter who come in with questions ahead of election day.
Vote-by-mail ballots have been trickling in slowly so far, with both counties having only received roughly 7,000 as of Friday. Johnston said that’s somewhat typical in a presidential election year as voters are waiting to see if their favorite candidate is going to drop out of the race before turning their ballots in.
Still, election officials are urging people who plan to vote by mail to get it in as early as possible.
“I would encourage readers to mail them in so they can be included in the election night figures,” said Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen. “If not, they don’t typically get processed for another 4-7 days later, so that can lead to local races not being decided for a while. We do have a drop box at the Government Center as well if someone wants to drop it off.”
One new addition at the polls this year will be the new electronic voting system – known as the Democracy Suite Voting System. Precinct voters will have the option to use the new touchscreen tablet to fill out a paper ballot at their polling location.
“The beauty of this system is that once the voter makes their choices, it will print out a paper ballot so they can review it to make sure it is 100 percent accurate before they turn that into the ballot box,” Johnston said.
Each precinct will have at least one electronic voting system on site on election day.
Because the systems are not connected to any network and print out a paper ballot, there is less chance of error or security issues, Hansen said.
“For anyone that hasn’t registered yet, we would like them to do so ahead of time so wait times at polling locations will be less,” Johnston said. “We prefer they do it in our office. If they want to come in, they can vote on a provision ballot and as soon as their eligibility is approved, we can add it to the other ballots.”
For more information, call the Yuba County Elections Office at 749-7855 or the Sutter County Elections Office at 822-7122.
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election will take place Tuesday, March 3.