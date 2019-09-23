In a little less than six months, Yuba-Sutter voters will take to the polls – or post office for mail-in ballots – to cast their votes on a number of national, state and local elections.
While the presidential race will be front and center during the March 3 primary, some local jurisdictions could see a power shift depending on what happens at the polls with the majority of their respective governing bodies up for election.
Both Sutter County and Yuba County residents will see three of five seats on the boards of supervisors decided. Three out of five seats on the Marysville and Wheatland city councils will also be up for grabs in March, while Yuba City and Live Oak each have two seats up for election. In each of those races, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one vote in order to win outright, otherwise it would go to a runoff election in November.
Some candidates have expressed their intent to run already, though the races won’t be solidified until the last day to file, which is Dec. 6.
“Currently, candidates can request their petitions for signatures in lieu of their filing fee,” said Donna Johnston, Sutter County clerk-recorder. “In addition to these signatures being used to lower their cost of the filing fee, they can also be used as their nomination signatures.”
Aside from an earlier primary election in 2020, Yuba County Deputy Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegass said, local counties will be incorporating new voting equipment. There are also new legislative changes in effect that won’t require voters to pay postage when returning their vote by mail ballots and will allow them to fix signature issues on the ballots up to two days before certification.
Johnston said officials are requesting voters to update their voter registration if they have moved recently to make sure they receive their voting materials at their residences, and to ensure they receive the correct information regarding political parties.
“Since March 2020 will be a primary, the ballots will be party specific for the presidential race. If voters are not sure how they are registered, they can go to our website and verify their address as well as their party, or no party, affiliation,” Johnston said.
Voters that are not affiliated with a qualified political party will not have the office of president on the primary ballot. Those that are affiliated with a party will only see candidates affiliated with that party, Hillegass said.
For more information, contact the Sutter County Elections Office at 822-7122. For the Yuba County Elections Office, contact 749-7855.