After over 1,500 guests showed up for last year’s event, the Yuba-Sutter Mall will host their second annual Princess Ball and Superhero Summit – which doubles as a school supply drive – this coming weekend.
“Last year was somewhat of a test to see how well the community would respond to this kind of event,” said Olga Rodriguez, the marketing director at Yuba Sutter Mall. “They responded very well. We definitely weren’t expecting that big of a turn out, but we are this year.”
Originally, the two back-to-back events were meet-and-greets for children of all ages to come out and meet their favorite princess or superhero, but this year both events will include a school supply drive for the 38 children living at the Salvation Army Family Crisis Center in Marysville.
“Whenever you have an event where the community is really receptive, it’s a perfect opportunity to bring awareness to where the community can help,” Rodriguez said. “The kids at the crisis center are the same kids our kids go to school with and need the help. It takes a village.”
The Princess Ball will give children of all ages the chance to decorate a crown and take a class on how to act like a princess. The Superhero Summit will include a character meet-and-greet and the opportunity to decorate a sword. Community members are encouraged to attend dressed like a princess or superhero. Rodriguez said that last year even adults dressed up, but she advised against adults wearing masks. She also said the mall is fully prepared for a massive turn out with extra staff, security and activities.
The Princess Ball will happen Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The Superhero Summit will happen Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Both events are free but school supply donations are encouraged.
The events will happen inside Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information call 755-2500 or visit shopyubasuttermall.com.