The Princeton Portuguese Festa and parade is scheduled for Sunday morning in observance of Catholic and old Portuguese traditions.
This year’s celebration will begin with a parade starting at the Princeton Portuguese Hall at 9 a.m. and ending at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. and newly crowned queens will parade back to the hall after the service.
A traditional lunch of Portuguese sopas, braised beef and potato salad will be served from noon to 2 p.m and dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. An auction of locally donated merchandise will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Music and dancing will begin during lunch and last throughout the evening.
Organizers said that the festa tradition started at the end of a great famine period in Europe during the reign of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, and serves as a day of giving thanks, renewing faith and keeping alive old-country traditions that have survived for more than 700 years.
The 2023 big queen is Rylie Thuemler. Her sidemaids are Kate Amaro and Amanda Pozzi. This year’s little queen is Aria Roeth and her sidemaids are Natalie Kamienski and Luciana Robledo.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Princeton Portuguese Hall are located at the corner of Center Street and First Alley Street in Princeton.